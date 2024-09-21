Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 20/09/2024 – 21:47

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) recorded a video criticizing the PRTB candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Pablo Marçal, for comparing the episode in which he was hit with a chair with the stabbing he suffered during the 2018 presidential campaign, in Juiz de Fora (MG). Bolsonaro said he was “shocked” by Marçal’s attitude, and accused him of making the comparison only to “gain power”.

The video was released yesterday by pastor Silas Malafaia on a WhatsApp broadcast list. In it, Bolsonaro condemns the violence committed by José Luiz Datena (PSDB), who, after being provoked by Marçal, during the debate on TV Cultura, attacked him with a chair – but criticizes the influencer. He stated that Marçal provoked the attack himself.

“I condemn the chair-throwing and I also condemn the provocation, which was done in a vile manner. Now, what shocked me about this episode is that the person who threw the chair, who provoked it, went on social media and compared that chair-throwing to Trump’s shooting and the stabbing I received,” said the former president. He reaffirmed his support for Ricardo Nunes (MDB).