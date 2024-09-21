“RV”: Ukrainian weightlifting and pankration champions killed in DPR

During the fighting in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), two Ukrainian athletes were killed: European weightlifting champion Nina Pashkevich and world pankration championship winner Yaroslav Strelets. This was reported by Telegram– channel “War correspondents of the Russian spring” (“RV”).

It is noted that 47-year-old Pashkevich, despite serving in the army, became the winner of the Ukrainian Weightlifting Championship in April 2024. In total, she has about a hundred awards to her credit.

Yaroslav Strelets was also eliminated in the DPR. He became a two-time World Champion in pankration.

Earlier, the Russian Interior Ministry put former Belarusian rower Pavel Shurmey on the wanted list. He represented Belarus at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, and after the start of the Second World War, he joined a Ukrainian battalion made up of Belarusians. In March 2023, a criminal case was opened against him in his homeland under the article on participation in an armed formation on the territory of a foreign state.