Mexico.- This Friday, November 25, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures of 22 to 31 degrees Celsius will be developing with cloudy activity and a slight probability of rain according to the weather forecast.

Regarding the effects that the passage of cold front number 11 will leave through Veracruz, the Civil Protection Secretariat reported that this Friday the state will be registering rains with accumulated amounts of 5 to 20 millimeters.

The rains are expected to be concentrated particularly in the north and mountainous regions of the state.

Likewise, it is expected that during this day there will be winds of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour during the day and gusts of 40 to 50 km/h at night.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is expected to decrease in the northern zone, and it is also expected that these same effects will continue to occur during the next few days.