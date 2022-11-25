The propaganda with which the capital’s Metro was upholstered in stations, platforms and wagons for us to celebrate with the president four years of transformation is enough to reaffirm that the counter-march on Sunday will have nothing of “spontaneous popular initiative” but will be a procession of devotees of the 4T motivated by the fear of losing their jobs in public administrations or the money from social programs that is used in a patronage way.

In my almost 54 years of reporting, noticing and having reported disgusting haulings of the poor in exchange for cakes, soft drinks and pennies in the PRI and PRD governments, I have never heard such lies or witnessed the blatant manipulation of four-teamism to be manufactured ” tumultuous” supports nor did I know of any president who promoted his own cult of personality.

The mobilization the day after tomorrow will be the despotic response of the surprised and upset power of the powers to the festive and libertarian marches of November 13, which made clear what the genuine personal will expressed in almost fifty cities: their repudiation of scrap metal of the authorities and the electoral rules.

Unlike the thirty or so people who were exhibited in the Palace as if they had been the only and most representative of the hundreds of thousands who walked that day, on the morning of next Monday the bruised men will not be exhibited on the wall of public shame. who embody a good part of the López Obradorista nomenklatura, such as: the host of the political porn talkshow and violator of judicial rulings Layda Sansores; the inefficient and sectarian head of the CNDH who reproaches the INE for electoral fraud committed 70 years ago, Rosario Piedra; the sexopath and bully Félix Salgado Macedonio, the arrogant Gerardo Fernández Noroña, the unpresentable Cuitláhuac García or the morena trans prostitute and Morena deputy who promotes the services she provides on the networks, María Clemente García, who on the 13th called “nacos” and “starving” marchers who chanted in Reforma “The INE is not touched”.

The needy, lambiscones and mercenaries of the grid (in the states they offer buses, lodging, food and 300 pesos a day to attend) will overflow the streets of the capital like never before in history.

Ufano, López Obrador said:

“Ah, it is that there will be hauled (…). There are so many hauled trucks that there won’t be any more trucks, hahahaha! (…). People are happy and they are not going to go anymore because there is no way to get around, there would be no trucks for so many who want to go (…). Power is humility, but since they are going, going, going, and grind, grind and grind, I have to remind them that we have 70 percent support (…). Like 60, 56. How many voted for me? Thirty one million. And now 50 support me”.

The magnitude of the human tsunami on Sunday will be the measure of the colossal anger caused by the one carried out in defense of the INE…

