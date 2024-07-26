Mexico City.– Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola was caught trying to kiss two young extras on the set of his sci-fi epic Megalopolis.

The filmmaker’s videos were obtained by Variety and were recorded last year by a crew member while filming a bacchanalian scene at a nightclub.

Two sources told the outlet that Coppola seemed to act with impunity on the set. Because the Apocalypse Now director financed the film’s entire $120 million budget himself, there were no traditional checks and balances.

The Guardian previously reported that Francis, 85, “tried to kiss some of the topless and scantily clad female extras,” telling them he was “trying to get them in the mood.” The outlet’s story broke before Megalopolis made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The scene where the incident took place, featuring actress Nathalie Emmanuel (Game Of Thrones), was filmed on February 14, 2023, at the Tabernacle, a concert venue in Atlanta. The cast sheet said actresses playing partygoers had been “cleared for topless nudity,” while others in the scene had been “cleared for being scantily clad,” according to Variety.

A source who was on the set estimated that there were between 150 to 200 people gathered, including background actors and crew, when the Detroit native began directing the scene. He says the screenwriter kept jumping up and down to hug and kiss various women, often inserting himself, unintentionally, into the shot.

“I’ve worked with some very high-profile directors and that behavior is rare. The most I’ve seen from a director is something like, ‘Lots of energy, guys!'” the source added. “I’ve never seen anyone on set, and this extends to a camera operator, even touch an actor.” She said Coppola grabbed a microphone and said, “I’m sorry if I walk up to you and kiss you. Just know that it’s just for my pleasure.”

The defense comes out

While a spokesman for the director of iconic films such as The Godfather trilogy declined to comment on the videos or Coppola’s alleged behavior, his team provided two official statements from those involved in the production.

One of them is Darren Demetre, executive producer of Megalopolis, who noted that “There were two days when we shot a celebration scene in a Studio 54-style club, where Francis walked around the set to set the spirit of the scene by giving hugs and kisses on the cheek to the cast and supporting actors. It was his way of helping inspire and set the atmosphere of the club, which was so important to the film. I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or misconduct during the course of the project.”

Mariela Comitini, the film’s first assistant director, also spoke out, saying that working with the director is “an honor.”

“I watched as Francis created a vibrant, professional and positive environment on set,” he added. “As one of the most respected filmmakers in the industry, Francis was undaunted by the enormity of the task.”

What about intimacy coordination?

Intimacy coordinators Samantha McDonald and Ashley Anderson told Variety that neither she nor her co-star were on set on the day of the nightclub scene.

“I can’t really explain why they decided to bring us when they did and not when they didn’t,” he said.

McDonald and Anderson worked on the film, which includes several sex scenes, including one featuring stars Aubrey Plaza and Shia LaBeouf.

However, a source close to Coppola mentioned that there was an intimacy coordinator on set during relevant filming dates and scenes.