The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair and partly cloudy, becoming cloudy in the west in the afternoon, and humid at night and Tuesday morning in some inland and coastal areas, with light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds, active at times.

Winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly, ranging from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

Arabian Gulf: Turbulent to moderate waves. The first tide will occur at 14:31, the second tide at 04:46, the first low tide at 08:34, and the second low tide at 21:50.

Oman Sea: turbulent to moderate waves. The first tide will occur at 00:22, the first low tide at 17:47, and the second low tide at 06:41.