A historic feat

No Italian tennis player had ever won the Australian Open and it had been 48 years since an Italian had won a slam tournament (the last to do so was Adriano Panatta, winner at Roland Garros in Paris in 1976): Jannik Sinner today he wrote the history of Italian tennis by winning the final against the Russian Medvedev, seeded number 3 in the ATP ranking.

Jannik Sinner had beaten the favorite 3 sets to 1 in the semi-final Novak Djokovic, while Medvedev had recovered from 0-2 to 3-2 against the German Zverev. The overall six hours played longer in this slam by Medvedev compared to Sinner (24 to 18) evidently took their toll in today's final.

Medvedev seemed in control of the match after winning the first two sets 6 to 2. In the third Sinner inertia reversed winning it 6 to 4, the same score with which he won the fourth and then closing 6 to 3 in the fifth and decisive set.

Almost four hours, and five incredible sets later… A huge congratulations to Jannik Sinner – part of the F1 family and big supporter – on winning his first-ever Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open! 🏆 — Formula 1 (@F1) January 28, 2024

On Twitter both the official F1 account and the Scuderia Ferrari they congratulated Jannik Sinner for this feat at the end of a marathon that lasted almost four hours. 'Kudos' is the word chosen by the Scuderia di Maranello, a Greek word with various meanings, including 'congratulations' and 'applause' which are definitely deserved for the class of 2001 who brought Italy back to the top of the world in a tournament Tennis slam.