Sandra Milena Acevedo Riasco, alias the ‘Patron Saint of Luxury’ She was captured in Chile during the occupation of “El sueño de todos” in the city of Puente Alto in Chile. The 47-year-old Colombian was one of the most wanted women in Cali since 2010.

According to Chilean media, the ‘Patron Saint of Luxury’ had been living in Chile since 2009 and already had permanent residence in that country.

During the raid, the same authorities admitted that they had no intention of encountering the Colombian woman. Photo:police from Chile Share

However, when the raid was carried out, the same authorities admitted that they had no idea of ​​meeting the Colombian. This was confirmed by the national prosecutor Ángel Valencia in an interview with the Chilean media 24 hours.

“We simply hadn’t detected it and we weren’t looking for it. This shows that our system of police collaboration and judicial cooperation still leaves a lot to be desired, we still have a long way to go,” said Valencia.

The prosecutor also pointed out that this case “demonstrates the importance of international cooperation. We are experiencing a regional problem. The operation of cross-border gangs is a regional problem.”

“More and more frequently, we could find ourselves operating from Chile with people wanted by other countries and vice versa. That is why our number of extraditions has been increasing, we have more relations with prosecutors,” he added in an interview with the aforementioned media outlet.

The criminal record of the ‘Patron Saint of Luxury’

Sandra Milena Acevedo was one of the most wanted women in the city of Cali in 2010. At that time, they were offering up to 200 million pesos for anyone who could provide information that would lead to his whereabouts.

However, the alleged criminal had entered Chile regularly and had already created three companies associated with her name: one in 2016, another in 2022 and the last in 2023.

Chilean media also reported that Acevedo had become president of the criminal organization known as ‘Los Caicedo’ for three months.

Authorities said she had a “role primarily focused on collecting this type of ‘common expenses’ that are used for security issues.”

In the images you can see that the place had a jacuzzi, a swimming pool and more than 10 rooms. Photo:police from Chile Share

During the raid, Chilean authorities raided a luxurious home where the ‘Patron Saint of Luxury’ lived. In the images you can see that the place had a jacuzzi, a swimming pool and more than 10 rooms.

According to the report, there were about 250 families living in the area, to whom the organization charged a kind of rent, illegally.

Of those arrested, five are in preventive detention; among them are Sandra Acevedo and Fabricio and José Caicedo, who are also believed to be leaders of the criminal organization.

