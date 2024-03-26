Nestor Lorenzo does not lose its north, even though it is undefeated with the Colombia selection and the last two victories in friendly matches in Europe.

The Argentine strategist is clear and admits that he has seen the group well, all with the same desire to achieve the objective.

Very clear

“We have seen a very united group work, with a lot of dedication. There are many internal things that show that the team is doing well and the group is doing better, all with the same desire and for the same side. “We have seen a Colombia that goes out to win and that is something fundamental,” he said at the end of the game against Romania.

The Colombians gave a good account of their current rival in Madrid Spain3.-2, and Lorenzo spoke clearly and with his feet on the ground.

Jhon Córdoba celebrates goal with Colombia.

“Players have appeared who showed that they are there to give things to the National Team,” commented the team after the call and the response of new players to his group.

Lorenzo's performance with Colombia is impressive: 18 games, 13 won, five drawn and zero lost. The forwards have scored 30 goals and the defense has conceded 13.

Regarding the rival, the Argentine stated: “Romania is a very well-worked team, which demanded a lot from us through pressures and transitions.”