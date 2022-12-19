We already know that there are some quite famous video games, such as Watch Dogs, Far Cry 3, Gran Theft Auto IV, Red Dead Redemption 2 or The Witcher 2, in which you can play poker at various times. It is a small open door for gamers to let themselves be dazzled by the most famous card game in the world.

When you discover this game it is easy to be fascinated and want more games, this time, without having to follow the line of a story, plain and simple, play poker. In this sense, it is worth noting the many options that the market offers. Take as an example such emblematic games as the Full House Poker, Telltale’s Poker Night 2, Poker Night at the Inventory, Governor of Poker 2, the World Series of Poker or Prominence Pokeramong many others.

To succeed in any of these video games or tempt luck with online games on casino platforms, it is essential Know the different types of poker that exist. In this way, the player will be able to choose the variant that offers the most confidence and security to win the games.

These are the most popular ways to play poker inside or outside of a video game.

1.Texas Hold’em

The texas holdem poker is the most popular and expanded form of this card game. In it, two cards are dealt face down that will be seen only by the receiving players. Another five will be placed face up on the table, shared by all, three on the flop, one on the turn and one on the river. The player with the best hand with plays of five cards will win, combining the two owned with those of the table.

2.Car Draw

Possibly the modality that is played the most in Spain. In a game, 5 cards are dealt to each player without anyone else seeing them. After 5 discards are carried out, or other previously agreed amount. During those discards it will be a question of combining the best possible hand.

3.Omaha High

This variant and the previous one are the most popular in online casinos and they are also very similar. The difference is located in the total number of useful cards to form a play which, instead of 7, are 9, since each player is not dealt two hides, but 4.

4. Omaha high/low

With the same rules as omaha highbut with the characteristic that the pot is split equally between the highest and lowest hand. To win the lowest it is necessary that the cards are less than eight (the ace counts as one).

5.Seven Card Stud

In this case there are no common cards, they are always individual cards, there are no blinds and the number of players must be between two and eight, since there are many cards that are dealt. It is a somewhat more complicated modality than the rest. As a general rule, three cards will be delivered at the beginning of the game, two uncovered and one hidden to each participant. The bets are started by whoever has the best play in view of all thanks to their two visible cards. If there is a tie, the one closest to the dealer to his left will start, that is, in a clockwise direction.

The bring-in modality

In this variant You begin by forcing the player who is in possession of the lowest card of those discovered to bet a minimum amount, if there is a tie, the next range of colors will be followed; spades at the top, followed by hearts, diamonds, and diamonds at the bottom.

6. Five Card Stud

This other formula for playing poker is not very popular because it does not appear among the options of the Words Series of Poker, the most important competition of this game. The difference with the previous one is that Two cards are delivered at the beginning, a first deck and a second one in full view of all. The betting rounds are limited to four, as these initial cards will be followed by three up cards for each player. There will be a round of betting between each card.

7. Caribbean Poker

In this case, his way of carrying out each game is completely different from any other type of poker, since it is not played competing against other players, but directly against the bank or house. It is an exclusive casino game and very popular in digital online casinos, especially in those who present their live option and have to face a face-to-face dealer.

In this game, the participant must obtain a play superior to that of the head of the table. To get it, has to collect the best play from the first 5 cards dealt, one of them offered face up to give the player advantage. Likewise, in some casinos the purchase of a discard is allowed, making victory even easier.