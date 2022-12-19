Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Not all people do it out of conviction, however, as always there are honorable exceptions, as is the case of today’s interviewee, the Social Work graduate, Rosa Heréndida Uribe Chávez, who has spent 30 years devoted to his profession and has helped hundreds of people have a better quality of life.

grew up surrounded by love

Rosy Uribe, as she is known in her workplace, was born in the municipality of Rosario, however, her parents emigrated to the town of The Palm of the Greenin the municipality of escuinapa, where he began with preschool and primary studies. In that place he remembers having lived a childhood surrounded by much love for their parents. In an area full of flora and fauna, she and her seven siblings had a childhood surrounded by beautiful nature. When she was of high school age, she had to be sent to her birthplace, since in the town of The Palm of the Green there was nowhere to study at that school level, so he had to separate from his family to start his education as a teenager.

The recognition was delivered by the director of the CIJ, Rosa Elena Sánchez.

Rosy remembered that at that time her mother kept an eye on the games in which she and her brothers participated. In Rosario she stayed all week and returned to her parents’ house on weekends, until she finished her studies.

Technical education

After finishing high school, he completed technical education in Social Work in Mazatlansince for economic reasons the quotas for the degree could not be covered, which later she was able to study when she was married. rosy uribe started working on the DIF systemin what was previously the Attorney General’s Office Defense of the Minor and the Family. She was collaborating for three years, carrying out various activities in favor of families, all aimed at managing social work.

The taste for helping others was born from his social service, which he carried out in a Family Court. There they attended programs related to family social problems, as well as health and education.

I have always been responsible in each of the areas in which I have been. If they told me, this group is your turn, I was always on time”, the professional expressed with great pride.

Your volunteering

In 1992 she began as a volunteer in the Youth Integration Center (CIJ), place where he later obtained his position. Since that date, she has worked with great professionalism in different family integration programs, those related to mental health, given conferences, and everything related to addictions. Despite the fact that his specialty is everything related to social work, she has always been concerned with helping in other areas of the CIJ, in which he a few weeks ago received recognition for his work spanning 30 years.

It has been a satisfaction helping. It is a field that I like a lot; Providing the service and participating in our center to resolve difficulties that hurt and damage families is the most important thing for me, ”she shared.

Rosy Uribe has three years left to retire, a situation that has her with mixed feelings, since she will have to leave the place where she shared many adventures. However, want to continue helping peoplebut sporadically in private and public institutions that develop this type of subject, in order to strengthen family ties.