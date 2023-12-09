The end of the MLS between Columbus Crew and the LAFCIn addition to the result, it also had other important points that are of great relevance for both the MLS and the Los Angeles team and has to do with Carlos candlesince everything seems to indicate that this game was the last one he played with the California team shirt.

Prior to the MLS final, the Mexican made it clear that his contract with LAFC was not up to date, had not renewed and that was something that did not keep him up at night since his head was focused on the final, which, unfortunately for him, he ended up losing.

2-1 this Saturday.

Before them the question has arisen: was it Vela’s last game with LAFC? Technically speaking, it is the last game of the season since there are no more actions, but in regards to the continuity of the Mexican in the team, it is still an unknown, the reality is that

His contract has ended, there is no renewal and he is practically a free agent but for now he has not revealed anything about it.

Carlos Vela lifting the Conference title with LAFC | Photo: EFE

“Life is like that, one door closes and another opens, at the end of the day it is not the end of the world. What really matters to me now is Saturday’s game,” were the words of Carlos Vela prior to his game this Saturday.

In recent days there was talk of the possibility of even the forward returning to Mexican soccer, although not to a renowned team. According to his brother Alejandro Vela, the only way for him to return is for Cancún FC to be promoted and play in the Liga MXit would be the group with which he would like to have his last minutes.

LAFC He will surely hold new talks with the footballer to find out his final decision, for now the final has left the team shaken, it is expected that in the coming days everything related to the future of Carlos candle with LAFC and MLS.