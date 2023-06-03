Vitter Leijarenowned actor who was part of the cast of the successful television series ‘The Lord of the heavens‘, lived a disturbing incident while riding his motorcycle through the streets of Mexico City with his partner.

The incident was broadcast live through Leija’s social networks, where you can see the moment in which he was arrested by agents of the capital’s police. In the videos recorded by his partner, the actor denounced police abuse and physical assaults by four officials of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), who tried to force him to get out of his vehicle.

Despite his constant refusal, the SSC agents insisted that he leave the motorcycle, which triggered a struggle between Leija and the CDMX police officers.

What happened to Vitter Leija in CDMX?

The plaintiff claims that they took his motorcycle without giving him a chance to take out his belongings and subsequently was hit. The events occurred in the Taxco road, while Leija begged not to be pulled. In the midst of the tension, the actor hurled insults at the police officers, calling them “fucking police officers”, “pigs” and “starving”.

According to the version of the authorities, The actor had his vehicle license expired, which would have been the reason for his detention. Vitter Leija expressed his outrage after the incident, stating: “These guys just beat me. They took my bike and beat me up. They threatened me”.

Who is Vitter Leija?

Vitter Leija, who is currently promoting the HBO series ‘Vgly’one of his most recent projects, he has participated in a variety of television productions.

In addition to his role in ‘The Lord of the Skies’the actor has appeared in well-known series such as ‘SWAT: Harrelson’s Men’, ‘God’s Bullet’, ‘The Inmate’, ‘The Candidate’, ‘Beyond You’, ‘Burning Fire’, ‘False Identity’, ‘A Day to Live’ and ‘Routes of life’among many others.