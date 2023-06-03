After many months of uncertainty, Rafael Nadal finally has certainty. After undergoing an operation on his iliopsoas this week, with the aim of finding out the extent of the injury that has kept him in dry dock since January, the Spaniard finally has a recovery time: five months.

That is what the Spaniard will have to be off the slopes, who had already practically given up the season and who, in the event of returning this year, warned that it would only be in the Davis Cup in Malaga, an option that now seems more than remote.

“The surgery has been positive. It consisted of cleaning the fibrotic and degenerated areas of the tendon both proximally and distally, as well as suturing it to adequately reinforce it. In a second half, an old injury to the labrum of his left hip was also regularized, which will surely help the better evolution of the tendon,” the tennis player’s team said in a statement.

«Rafa will start his progressive functional rehabilitation in a few hours. The normal recovery process is estimated at five months, always taking into account the fact of respecting the biological times of said structure.

The goal of Nadal, who turns 37 this Saturday, is to be able to be recovered for 2024, where he would start a farewell tour of the circuit, at the highest possible level. The Davis Cup, which will be held from November 21 to 26 in Malaga, could be a first contact, but given the long time he has been out -he has not played since January- and the conditions of the competition -hard court and indoors- , it seems more plausible that he waits until 2024 to reappear at a competitive level.