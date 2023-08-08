Around a month and a half, only the assembly work on the huge scaffolding that will allow the restoration of the front face of the Cathedral of Murcia will last. Some 36 meters high and 6,000 square meters will occupy the enormous structure, which will grow at an average of between one and two meters per day, according to Francisco Ondoño, from the Technical Department of Proalt Engineering. It will not be until its conclusion and certification when the technicians of the Orthem company, responsible for the development of the works together with the architect Juan de Dios de la Hoz, can begin to go up to see face to face with the different sculptures and elements of the monumental façade. cathedral.

But its conclusion will also be necessary to start the tourist visits announced in height and that, under the title of ‘The Secrets of the Cathedral’ will allow us to contemplate the details of this baroque jewel from a few centimeters. “We are already working with the Diocese of Cartagena in the organization of these ‘tours’ although we still have a time frame, in which it is necessary to decide, among other things, where the entrance and exit of the visitors will take place”, commented Jesús Pacheco , Councilor for Tourism. And it is that the scaffolding will have two differentiated parts, one intended mainly for the work of the technicians and another, which will be connected to the first, and which will allow visits to be managed. Bishopric sources also indicated that a special space will be set up in the Episcopal Palace to organize the management of these visits, which can be booked online.

While the work started, numerous tourists rushed to take a snapshot, that of the clear front, which cannot be repeated for at least a year, not only because of the presence of the scaffolding, but also because of the presence of a huge canvas that will cover the facade. “We have been lucky, really,” commented Juan and Noelia, visitors to Valencia who passed through the capital of Segura on Tuesday. “Is it so bad for such a long performance?” Said Alberto, from Barcelona and accompanied by his family, like Manolo, from Cádiz, and who escaped from La Manga to the capital of the Region to visit his monuments.

“The truth is that this is going to change the dynamics of the ‘tours’, we hope that the canvas will have a detailed façade, which will make it easier for us to maintain the explanation to a large extent,” said Úrsula, a certified tourist guide, while escorting a group of Andalusian visitors through Cardenal Belluga square, and aware that Murcia will lose for a long period of time one of its main monumental assets, if not the most important. «The truth is that it has already been hurting us, for a long time the main entrance has been closed for so long; As a citizen, it seems phenomenal that they intervene, because it is something positive for the future, but right now it is going to harm us, even more so considering that we have lost part of the terrace and that events in this square are going to be limited, so I hope the City Council takes this into account and helps us”, indicated Sergio Andrada, manager of the ‘La Terraza’ bar, located almost at the foot of the Cathedral.