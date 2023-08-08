Elden Ring is one of FromSoftware’s games with more characters, but at the center of the story is Marika. The character is extremely mysterious and practically invisible in the game, but she has impressed the fans and also the cosplay world shows us how much the Queen is appreciated. For example, we can see the Marika cosplay realized by pugoffka_sama.

Marika she is the Queen of the Golden Order and is the progenitor of all the demigods who populate the Elden Ring Interregnum. The story of the game is deeply linked to her actions and to the destruction of the ancestral Ring from which all the Major Runes that we exploit in the adventure were born. In this cosplay, pugoffka_sama offers us Marika “crucified” in what remains of the Ancestral Ring, but even if she is weakened, the woman always seems proud and able to give battle. In this cosplay we see her covered in gold accessories, as expected.

tell us, what do you think of Marika’s cosplay by pugoffka_sama? Has the Elden Ring character been recreated in the best way or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?