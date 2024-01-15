For anyone who wants to try out the Apple Vision Pro when it officially launches (February 2 in the US, later in Europe), there's a walkthrough at Apple Stores. A recent report in the “Power On” newsletter by Mark Gurman for Bloomberg provides further details on how these in-store demonstrations will work for the Vision Pro. The testing process begins with an Apple Store employee scanning users' faces to Identify the correct light sealing needed for your Apple headset. This procedure is similar to setting up Face ID. For those who need vision correction, Apple will scan their lenses using a special device to determine the prescription needed. Next, a staff member will provide a Vision Pro equipped with one of the “hundreds” of available lenses, along with a seal, explaining how to use the device and how to wear it correctly.

The demonstration, as reported by Gurman, will last up to 25 minutes and will include the viewing of photos and videos, including “spatial” 3D ones, similar to those captureable with the iPhone 15 Pro. Users will also have the opportunity to experiment with using the Vision Pro as a replacement for a computer or iPad and to test some third-party apps. It's important to note that while the process is detailed, it won't be mandatory for purchase, as Apple also plans to sell the headset online. However, users will still need to scan their face using an iPhone or iPad to get the right head strap, and will need to have their optical prescription available for the optical inserts that sell for $149. Gurman also mentioned that Apple has created a second, more comfortable strap for the headset, although this will not be present during the demonstrations. Additionally, Belkin has developed an accessory for the device's external battery.

While Apple doesn't expect strong demand for the Vision Pro, it has told its stores that they will need to have “approximately double the inventory space” during the first weekend compared to subsequent weekends. According to a supply chain rumor, Apple expects to have at most 80,000 units available at launch, with only half a million expected for all of 2024. These relatively low numbers may not help demand for the Vision Pro, in addition to the issue basic idea of ​​convincing people to adopt an AR/VR headset. However, Apple has ambitious plans for its space device. According to rumors, the company plans to launch a second, cheaper version. Furthermore, Apple is expected to make a pair of AR glasses that will resemble traditional glasses in the future, once the technical challenges are overcome. Meanwhile, Meta is aggressively advancing into the field of AR glasses through its partnership with Ray-Ban, and Xreal recently unveiled the $699 Ultra Air 2 AR Glasses, primarily aimed at developers, demonstrating that potential competition from Apple in this the sector is by no means sitting idle.