“Igor is becoming more and more insistent”: the last email sent by Ester Palmieri to his lawyer Marta Luchini

The reconstruction of the tragedy that took his life is gathering more and more elements Ester Palmieri, the woman killed by her husband Igor Moser, who then took his own life. A few days before she was killed, the 37-year-old had sent an email to her lawyer, explaining that her ex was becoming increasingly insistent.

A huge tragedy It's the one that happened last week Valflorianain Trentino Alto Adige, where a man, Igor Moser, killed his ex-partner and then took his own life.

It will be impossible to perfectly reconstruct the dynamics and above all clarify the motive of an act so crazy, so definitive, that it left three small children without both parents.

However, thanks to investigationswe are trying to understand, as far as possible, the reasons that led Moser to do what he did.

Already in recent days it had emerged that two days before the tragedy, Igor had received a registered letter from his wife's lawyer, in which he was asked to mediate for custody of children.

Yesterday it emerged that Ester herself, shortly before being killed, he had written to his lawyer, the lawyer Marta Luchini, explaining that her ex was becoming more and more insistent. The woman's will, therefore, was to close the matter as soon as possible and move on.

The tragic post on the page of Ester Palmieri's holistic centre

The death of Ester Palmieri shocked everyone. And everyone is now wondering what fate will befall her little ones, who for the moment have been entrusted to maternal grandparents Bruna and Andrea.

The Prosecutor's Office explained that in cases like these, obviously they try to privilegeif conditions permit, an assignment to family members. And that's exactly what everyone hopes will happen.

In the meantime, a post has appeared on the page Facebook of the massage center that Ester had recently opened, realizing her dream, with which the definitive closure: