Dominos Pizza revolutionizes the delivery service with the flying pizza home delivery using jetpacks. During the famous Glastonbury festival in the United Kingdom, the renowned pizza chain surprised the public by testing this innovative form of delivery.

The delivery man, equipped in a Gravity Industries jetpack suittook off from a store Domino’s and flew to the festival field, landing directly where customers were camping. This flashy strategy was inspired by the term “Rocket Man”, related to the iconic song by Elton John, who was the headlining artist at Glastonbury festival this year.

To make this unique method of distribution of pizza, Domino’s partnered with Gravity Industries, a company specializing in manufacturing jetpacks. However, it must be borne in mind that a Gravity jetpack suit has a minimum cost of $483,000which makes it unlikely that we will see a whole fleet of jetpack-wearing pizza delivery guys in the near future.

The collaboration between the pizza chain and Gravity Industries aimed to celebrate this year’s musical extravaganza at Glastonbury, where Elton John performed as a headliner on the Pyramid stage. Astonished spectators in Somerset witnessed how the Domino’s delivery man turned pilottook to the sky above the festival fields and delivered pizzas directly to the campers.

Domino’s representative Sam Wilson explained: “When we realized it was impossible enter the festival to serve pizza slices, we took inspiration from this year’s headlining artist to run our own quick delivery test. There was no other choice!”

Wilson added: “Each year we receive numerous random requests from festival goers who they try to bring pizza to the party, so this year we wanted to take a big step and try our own delivery service to help hungry campers enjoy a slice of heavenly satisfaction in the future.”

When asked if this new delivery service could become the start of a national rocket-powered fleet, the Domino’s spokesperson cryptically responded: “All we can say at this point is that the idea has legs… or wings… or jets.”

The jetpack suitsworth hundreds of thousands of pounds, were customized specifically for Domino’sensuring that the pizzas reached customers with characteristic freshness and heat.

A Gravity Industries spokesperson commented on this: “Keeping pizza hot using our jet suits is certainly an unusual use of our technology, as it’s not normally within our flight plan. However, being able to beat the average delivery time by flying through the Somerset countryside and feed campers with experience in pizza delivery clearly shows the future of express delivery service”.

With this innovative initiative, Dominos Pizza has once again demonstrated its commitment to surprise its customers and adapt to new technologies to provide them with a unique delivery experience. Although for the moment cast with jetpacks is just a testthere is no doubt that this bold strategy opens the door to future possibilities in the world of delivery.

Now Domino’s Pizza delivers at home FLYING

With information from El Comercio and Jam Press