Transformers – Revenge of the fallen: plot and cast of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, Saturday 1 July 2023, prime time on Sky Cinema Uno airs Transformers – Revenge of the Fallen, 2009 film, second chapter of the film series dedicated to Transformers, which began with Transformers and continued with Transformers 3 and Transformers 4 – Age of Extinction. As for the previous chapter, the director and executive producer are still Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg. But let’s see everything there is to know about the film: from the plot to the cast, from the trailer to where to see the film on TV or in streaming.

Transformers Revenge of the Fallen movie: plot

The Decepticons don’t give up and have a new plan to eliminate the Autobots. Meanwhile, Sam has a stable relationship with Mikaela and is about to leave for college. Original title: Transformers – Revenge of the Fallen.

Cast

Below is the cast of the film, with the actors and their respective characters interpreted:

Shia LaBeouf —Sam Witwicky

—Sam Witwicky Megan Fox – Mikaela Banes

– Mikaela Banes Josh Duhamel – Major Lennox

– Major Lennox John Turturro – Agent Simmons

– Agent Simmons Ramón Rodriguez – Leo Spitz

– Leo Spitz Tyrese Gibson – Sergeant Epps

– Sergeant Epps Kevin Dunn – Ron Witwicky

– Ron Witwicky Julie White – Judy Witwicky

– Judy Witwicky Isabel Lucas – Alice

– Alice Rainn Wilson – prof. Colan

– prof. Colan Jonathan Trent – Fass binder

– Fass binder Walker Howard Sharsky

Sharsky Matthew Marsden —Graham

Transformers Revenge of the Fallen movie: streaming

How to see Transformers – Revenge of the fallen on tv? Very simple: as already anticipated, the film is aired tonight – 1 July 2023 – starting at 21.20 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.