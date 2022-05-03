Aguascalientes.- tens of people, mostly young began to line up more than 24 hours before for the concert that Morat will give in the 2022 edition of the National Fair of San Nacional de Marcosheld in the city of Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes.

This was documented by the Debate team, whose cameras even captured tents set up in line to have a good rest and be able to access good places in the show that the Colombian folk-pop band will give.

In the line there were people in chairs, others sitting on the floor in the middle of a picnic and some who stood up, firm regardless of the fact that there are still more than 20 hours left to listen to the songs that have made Morat a successful group.

Around 100 or 150 people arrived in the vicinity of the San Marcos National Fair waiting for the South American groups to go up to the stage of the Stars tomorrow, Tuesday. Fans of all ages made an appearance from 7:00 p.m.

Morat will delight his audience with hits like “When nobody sees”, “No se va”, “Kisses in war”, “Learning to love you”, “How dare you?” “Where we go?” “Fall in love with someone else”, “Remember me” and many more

VIDEO GUSTAVO SANTOYO