20 more deaths from COVID in Shanghai

China has announced the death by COVID of 20 people in Shanghai in the last 24 hoursbringing the total death toll since the epidemic began in China to 5,112.

The financial capital of the country, which has been under strict confinement for a month – in some areas, more than a month and a half – adds a total of 474 deceased since the end of February.

As for confirmed cases, the Asian country has reported 384 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last day368 of them by local contagion and the rest, imported.

The health authorities also reported today the detection of 5,690 asymptomatic cases, 5,647 of them local (mostly in Shanghai)although they are not counted as confirmed cases unless they show symptoms.

Since the start of the pandemic, More than 217,000 people have been infected in the country and 5,112 have died.