María, a victim of ill-treatment, and her protective agent within the Ufam of the National Police hold hands. / Martinez Bueso

The night that man put a knife to her neck, María was clear that she could not continue like this. “She had already raised her hand to me several times,” says this woman, who prefers to protect her identity under a fictitious name, “but that day I saw myself dead and thought of my son. I thought I was leaving him alone.” It was May 20, 2021, a date