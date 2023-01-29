Opened yesterday on new warehouse of Nissan Italy, at the Italian headquarters of the Japanese company, in the municipality of Capena in the province of Rome. The plant manages spare parts and accessories and serves over 400 official and affiliated assistance centers and body shops of the Nissan network distributed throughout the country, in addition to urgent orders for Renault dealerships in central-southern Italy. The structure, which is spread over an area of 10,500 square meterswas built in record time and without expanding the external space, as it stands in the same area occupied by the previous warehouse destroyed by fire in September 2018.

In line with Nissan’s Ambition 2030 vision, the sustainability goals have played an important role in the design and construction process of the warehouse, which has achieved excellent energy saving standards. The roof houses a photovoltaic system with 230 kW of electrical power, capable of covering about a quarter of the company’s energy needs. The new LED lighting system has allowed for an improvement in ambient brightness at the same time reducing energy consumption by 60%. compared to traditional fluorescent lamp systems. Furthermore, seven latest generation heat pumps regulate the internal temperature at an optimal level at any time of the year, allowing for savings of more than 40% compared to a gas system, keeping the temperature stable thanks to the excellent thermal insulation of the walls and roof.

Handling over 23,000 Nissan items and over 13,000 Renault items, the new logistics center has been designed to handle up to a total of 80,000 articles and thus absorb the expected increase in volumes expected in the next few years. The plant is at the forefront in terms of construction techniques, safety standards, efficiency and sustainability. The rationalization of the spaces has increased the work area by 10% and the modern shelving system has made it possible to review the internal flows, to make operations faster and more effective. The handling times are reduced up to 50% to the full advantage of delivery times to the end customer. The construction of the new structure, located next to the Nissan Italia Headquarters building, has made it possible to optimize all the spaces intended for work on site. In fact, the total office area was expanded, with 46 workstations and 2 meeting rooms on a total of 1,600 square meters of warehouse area.