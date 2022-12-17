Mexico. Vicente Fernandez was an artist who worked hard from his youth, Well, in addition to recording records, giving concerts and filming movies, he became an entrepreneur and thanks to this he was able to benefit financially over the years.

Vicente Fernández, “El charro de Huentitán”, celebrated his first death anniversary on December 12 and was remembered at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch with a mass in which his closest family and friends were present.

The name of Vicente Fernández became a trend on the occasion of his first year of death, also in various news portals allusions to his work are made and the fortune that he could have amassed in several decades of work.

According to information disseminated by the Celebrity Net Worth site, specialized in publicizing the heritage of celebrities, Don Vicente would have left a fortune of around 25 million dollars (500 million pesos). and left it in the hands of his wife, Mrs. Cuquita, children and grandchildren.

In addition, the media highlight that Fernández Jr revealed that his father had left a part for him in case he died before María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, his wife Doña Cuquita.

Vicente Fernandez also dhe left his Los Tres Potrillos ranch as an inheritance, property in which he has a show venue which, according to some sources, is affiliated with the Ocesa company, as well as his miniature horse business and his private plane company named El Caminante.

Vicente Fernández always showed his love for music and singing and in his biography it is highlighted that he was 14 years old when he participated in an amateur contest on the radio in Guadalajara, he obtained first place And so he began to relate to the show.

In the mid-1960s, Don Vicente was already working as a singer in restaurants and having performed at the Blanquita Theater in CDMX, in 1966, earned him signing a contract with CBS Mexico and then his first musical hits Forgive me, Cantina del barrio and Tu would emerge. way and mine.