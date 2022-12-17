Nfter the large-scale raid on a “Reichsbürger” network, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wants to continue the “tough approach against enemies of the state”. The SPD politician told the “Welt am Sonntag” that she was sure: “We will find more.” Faeser added: “That there are now parallel societies, even in supposedly bourgeois, wealthy milieus, with people who express their contempt have radicalized for our democracy, who cling to conspiracy ideologies and fantasies of subversion and do not shy away from violence – we know that and we keep a very close eye on it.”

On Wednesday last week, the federal prosecutor’s office had 25 suspected “Reich citizens” arrested. She accuses 22 of them of being a member of a terrorist organization that wanted to overthrow the political system. According to reports, the conspirators wanted to form 286 “homeland security companies” that would also carry out arrests and executions after a coup.

Faeser again campaigned for a tightening of gun laws. “We have to take the weapons away from extremists with the utmost consistency,” she told the newspaper. If someone becomes conspicuous – such as the assassin in Hanau before the crime – it must be checked whether the person owns a weapon. And people with a gun license would have to be checked regularly.