During 2023, 2,201,802 units have been exported, 13.9% more than in 2022, so 9 out of every 10 “made in Spain” vehicles circulate on the roads of other countries

The production and export of vehicles has recovered its growth path in 2023, but the figures are still far from those achieved in the pre-pandemic years.

According to the annual balance provided by the Anfac Manufacturers association, the improvement in supply rates, …