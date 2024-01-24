Fortnite started the collaboration with Metal Gear Solid presenting its central character with a trailer, Solid Snakewhich we see in action in the battle royale in these sequences.

Also supported this time by the skilled Raidenequipped with a sniper rifle, Snake enters an enemy base by hiding inside the classic cardboard box, and then comes out and surprises everyone.

More played than Call of Duty, EA Sports FC 24, GTA 5 and Roblox in December, Fortnite therefore does not abandon an approach that has so far proven particularly effective in keeping users' interest alive, that of crossovers.