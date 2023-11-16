Acquire used cars of occasion is a process that requires a certain attention and planning. First of all, it is essential to establish your own budget to avoid spending more than you had planned. Next, you need to make a accurate research about the type of car that meets your needs, considering factors such as make, model, fuel and reliability reviews.

Purchase of used cars

L’buying a used car It can represent a good saving, but it also involves risks. The fear of a wrong purchase is a common concern among buyers when it comes to choosing a used car. According to various researches about the 60% of buyers of a used car fears above all the presence of hidden damagein addition to the concern of a altered mileage with hidden costs for essential maintenance on a car that has traveled many more kilometers than declared. The remaining 40% are much more interested in know the real history of the vehicle to avoid unpleasant surprises.

Used cars

What to check a used car

When purchasing a used car, it is essential to carry out a series of checks to ensure that the vehicle is in good condition and will not be ripped off.

Here are some key points to consider:

History of the Vehicle: Checking the Chassis Number (VIN) : Use the VIN to check the vehicle’s history, including past accidents, any manufacturer recalls, and maintenance history.

: Use the VIN to check the vehicle’s history, including past accidents, any manufacturer recalls, and maintenance history. Previous revisions and maintenance: check that maintenance has been carried out regularly. Also have receipts with descriptions of work carried out. Mechanical Condition: Motor : listen for unusual noises, with the engine running hot, check whether steam comes out (not a good sign) both from the hole where the dipstick is inserted to check the level and by opening the cap where the lubricating oil is topped up.

: listen for unusual noises, with the engine running hot, check whether steam comes out (not a good sign) both from the hole where the dipstick is inserted to check the level and by opening the cap where the lubricating oil is topped up. Transmission : Make sure the gear shift is smooth and there is no delay or noise when shifting through gears. To check the condition of the clutch do this: accelerate in fourth gear and during acceleration quickly depress the clutch and immediately take your foot off the pedal. If the clutch re-engages immediately, it is in good condition.

: Make sure the gear shift is smooth and there is no delay or noise when shifting through gears. To check the condition of the clutch do this: accelerate in fourth gear and during acceleration quickly depress the clutch and immediately take your foot off the pedal. If the clutch re-engages immediately, it is in good condition. Brakes : Checks the operation of the brakes, including the presence of vibrations or noises during braking. Visually you can check the condition of the front discs and also carefully the thickness of the pads.

: Checks the operation of the brakes, including the presence of vibrations or noises during braking. Visually you can check the condition of the front discs and also carefully the thickness of the pads. Suspensions : evaluates driving comfort and checks for abnormal noises coming from the suspension. With the car stopped, try pushing the car down to check that it doesn’t immediately bounce back.

: evaluates driving comfort and checks for abnormal noises coming from the suspension. With the car stopped, try pushing the car down to check that it doesn’t immediately bounce back. Cooling System: check that there are no leaks and that the coolant level is adequate with the engine warm to temperature. Exterior and Bodywork: Damage Verification : Check for scratches, dents or signs of repairs.

: Check for scratches, dents or signs of repairs. Bodywork alignment : make sure that all the parts of the bodywork are aligned correctly, check the thickness between the doors and the pillars, the thickness between the front bonnet and the fenders: if they vary significantly it is a sign that the car has undergone bodywork repairs, even poorly done ones.

: make sure that all the parts of the bodywork are aligned correctly, check the thickness between the doors and the pillars, the thickness between the front bonnet and the fenders: if they vary significantly it is a sign that the car has undergone bodywork repairs, even poorly done ones. Rust: Inspect for rust, especially under the vehicle and around the wheels. Interior: Interior wear : Check the condition of the seats, dashboard, floor mats and controls. From the wear of the brake and clutch pedals and the steering wheel you can also understand if the car has many kilometers behind it.

: Check the condition of the seats, dashboard, floor mats and controls. From the wear of the brake and clutch pedals and the steering wheel you can also understand if the car has many kilometers behind it. Tool Features : Make sure all lights, controls, and infotainment system are working properly. Check that no various fault lights are on.

: Make sure all lights, controls, and infotainment system are working properly. Check that no various fault lights are on. Air Conditioning and Heating System: Test the air conditioning to make sure it works and that cold comes out of the vents. Documentation: Registration and inspection booklet : check that all documents are in order and that the car has passed the latest inspections. Also check the number of owners.

: check that all documents are in order and that the car has passed the latest inspections. Also check the number of owners. Insurance: Check your insurance history for any signs of past accidents. Test Drive: Driving Experience: request a test to evaluate the car, comfort, engine response and general functionality of the vehicle. Professional Evaluation: If possible, have the car evaluated by a trusted mechanic (or body shop) for a professional opinion on the overall condition of the vehicle.

Already with all these checks, you will be able to have a clearer picture and reduce the risk of purchasing a vehicle with hidden problems.

How to check the history of the car

Today there are numerous tools that allow us to check the status and history of a used car, much more easily than in the past. Numerous services allow you to access vehicle reports online, with detailed information on a specific vehicle. There are extensive databases that are made available by numerous companies that provide this information.

Checking car data online is a useful process for obtaining detailed information about a used vehicle you intend to purchase. This service is offered by several companies and generally works like this:

Search by Vehicle Identification Number (VIN): The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is a unique 17-character code assigned to each vehicle. It is usually found on the dashboard, on the driver’s side door sill, or in the vehicle documents.

Enter your VIN on the website of a company that offers vehicle history checking services. Receipt of the Report: After entering your VIN and paying the required fee, you will receive a detailed report on the vehicle’s history.

This report may include accident history, previous owners, service and maintenance details, any manufacturer recalls, and whether the vehicle has been subject to problems such as flooding or theft. Report Analysis: The report provides crucial information that can influence the purchasing decision by revealing potentially hidden problems or the complete history of the vehicle. Companies Providing the Service: There are several companies internationally that offer these services, such as Carfax ., AutoCheckor in some specific countries local services may exist.

., AutoCheckor in some specific countries local services may exist. Some online used car sales platforms may offer VIN reports as part of their service. Limitations: It is important to note that, while useful, these reports may not always be complete. Not all services or incidents can be recorded, especially if previous owners did not use workshops that share data with these reporting services.

These services are particularly useful for gaining greater transparency into purchasing a used car, helping to identify potentially problematic vehicles or confirming how well a vehicle is maintained.

Carfax allows you to access reports on the history of used vehicles

It is important to note that the accuracy of these reports depends on the completeness of the information available in the database. Not all incidents or repairs are always reported and included in their reports. Therefore, it is advisable to use these reports as one information tool, but not as the only tool in evaluating a second-hand vehicle. It’s still one precious resource to get an overview of the car’s history before purchasing.

Buying a used car vs a new car

Buying a used car versus a new one comes with several significant differences. Here are some of the main considerations:

Initial Cost: Used : generally cheaper. The value of a new car drops rapidly in the first few years, so a used car can cost significantly less.

: generally cheaper. The value of a new car drops rapidly in the first few years, so a used car can cost significantly less. New: more expensive to purchase. Includes full builder’s price with no prior depreciation. Depreciation: Used : suffers a slower depreciation. Much of the depreciation occurs in the first few years of the vehicle’s life.

: suffers a slower depreciation. Much of the depreciation occurs in the first few years of the vehicle’s life. New: Depreciates rapidly in the first few years, often losing around 20-30% of its value in the first year. History and Condition: Used : Its history may include wear and tear, maintenance and past accidents. Requires thorough inspection before purchase.

: Its history may include wear and tear, maintenance and past accidents. Requires thorough inspection before purchase. New: no previous history, no use or wear. It comes with the latest specifications and in immaculate condition. Warranty and Maintenance: Used : May have a limited warranty or no warranty. Maintenance costs may be higher depending on the age and condition of the vehicle.

: May have a limited warranty or no warranty. Maintenance costs may be higher depending on the age and condition of the vehicle. New: Usually comes with a full manufacturer’s warranty. Initial maintenance is often less expensive or covered by maintenance plans. Choice and Customization: Used : Choices may be limited to what is currently available on the used market.

: Choices may be limited to what is currently available on the used market. New: Offers the opportunity to customize or choose specifications, colors and features. Financing and Incentives: Used : Interest rates for used car loans may be higher, but the overall cost of the loan is often lower.

: Interest rates for used car loans may be higher, but the overall cost of the loan is often lower. New: You may qualify for lower financing rates, manufacturer incentives, or special rebates. Technology and Features: Used : May not have the latest technology, safety features or energy efficiency.

: May not have the latest technology, safety features or energy efficiency. New: equipped with the latest technological innovations, safety features and greater energy efficiency. Insurance: Used : Often has lower insurance costs, mainly due to its lower value.

: Often has lower insurance costs, mainly due to its lower value. New: may have higher insurance costs.

Choosing between a new and used car depends on several factors, including your budget, personal preferences, intended use of the vehicle, and your tolerance for the risk associated with purchasing a used vehicle. It is important to carefully consider these differences in relation to your needs and circumstances.

Some selected second-hand cars

