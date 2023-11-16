Not scared by the Google Stadia crash, Amazon continues on its path, carrying forward the project relating to the cloud gaming service moonavailable from today also in Italy.

Customers Amazon Prime can play a rotating set of games at no additional cost, and you can link your account Ubisoft to use the titles you already own on PC. Three additional paid services are also available: the first, Moon+makes additional titles available including Team Sonic Racing, at a cost of €9.99 per month. Then we have the plan Ubisoft+ and finally JackboxGamesof which you will find further details below.

In addition to the already mentioned Team Sonic RacingWe can find Japanese titles available with the Luna+ subscription Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Yakuza 3 Remastered, RESIDENT EVIL 2, Devil May Cry 5, Sonic Mania Plus, Sonic Colors Ultimate, The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition, Metal Slug, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match and more.

Finally, the Luna controller is available at the discounted price of €39.99, and will then go to €69.99 on November 28th.

Amazon Luna – Launch Trailer

Fantastic offers and various subscriptions available for a world of games and fun. From now, the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service is available in Italy and allows you to play as if you were watching a streaming movie, without the need for expensive devices or long downloads. To get started, simply connect to luna.amazon.it. Luna boasts the same features already released in the US, UK, Germany and Canada, and a large selection of games to have fun with. Whether you want to get on the Battle Bus and play Fortnite with friends or enjoy casual games, retro classics or AAA titles, you can always find something interesting to play. Luna can be accessed on any supported device: Fire TV streaming media players, smart TVs, Fire tablets, PC, Mac, Chromebook, iPhone, iPad, Android mobile devices, and select Samsung and LG smart TVs. Fantastic offers for Amazon Prime customers

Amazon Prime customers can now play Fortnite, Trackmania and a rotating selection of games at no additional cost. Additionally, you can link your accounts Ubisoft to enjoy selected Ubisoft PC games that you already own, or purchase new ones. Subscriptions for everyone

Customers have the option to subscribe to several subscription options, each of which provides access to a wide range of additional game content: Moon+ : it is the largest and most diverse library and includes games of all genres: action, adventure, classics and many others, with great titles such as Team Sonic Racing , Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom And Batman: Arkham Knight . Additionally, Luna+ subscribers have access to the same benefits as Amazon Prime customers, including Fortnite and the opportunity to access Ubisoft PC games. Luna+ is available at 9.99 euros per month . You can try Luna+ for free with a 7 day trial .

: it is the largest and most diverse library and includes games of all genres: action, adventure, classics and many others, with great titles such as , And . Additionally, Luna+ subscribers have access to the same benefits as Amazon Prime customers, including and the opportunity to access Ubisoft PC games. . You can try Luna+ . Ubisoft+ : Allows access to the latest newly released Ubisoft titles, including the latest one Assassin’s Creed Mirage and the imminent Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora . Additionally, subscribers have access to an extensive catalog of games from Ubisoft’s most beloved series, such as Assassin’s Creed , Rainbow Six And Far Cry . The Ubisoft+ subscription is available for 17.99 euros per month .

: Allows access to the latest newly released Ubisoft titles, including the latest one and the imminent . Additionally, subscribers have access to an extensive catalog of games from Ubisoft’s most beloved series, such as , And . . JackboxGames: available only on Luna, the Jackbox Games monthly subscription from 4.99 euros includes popular party games like Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party And Drawful. The Luna controller

The Luna controller was designed and optimized for Luna and connects directly to Luna’s cloud servers via Wi-Fi, to reduce gaming latency. Thanks to technology Cloud Direct, you can seamlessly switch from one screen to another, for example from Fire TV to a smartphone, without the need for further pairing or configuration. From now, The Luna controller it is available in Italy on Amazon.it at the promotional launch price of 39.99 euros, instead of 69.99 euros, until November 27th. Games on Fire TV

In addition to Luna, Amazon announces the refinement of the Fire TV UI for customers in Italy, France and Spain with a new section dedicated to all games. The section Games brings together the best Fire TV games and content, all in one place. To start playing just select the section Games in the tab Finds of Fire TV. To start playing immediately click on: luna.amazon.it.

Source: Amazon