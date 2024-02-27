A little less than 5 months until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games start, a complicated situation has arisen for the organizers, a worker from the Paris City Hall reported the theft of his backpack, where carried public safety information for the fair to be held in summer.

It was this Monday, February 26, when an incident occurred that has caused concern in relation to the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. An employee of the Paris City Council filed a complaint after realizing that his backpack, which contained a computer and USB with critical information about security plans for the eventhad been stolen.

The affected person made the complaint at a police station near Gare Du Nordafter noticing the absence of his backpack while he was preparing to board a train to Creil, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on the aforementioned day.

Paris will host the 2024 Olympic Games | Photo: EFE

According to reports from BFMTVthe contents of the USB included sensitive details about security plans for the Olympic Games, revealing that the City Council planned to deploy 2,000 police officersmostly municipal agents, during the event.

The police report indicates that the robbery took place between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., while the victim was sitting on platform 18 of the Gare du Nord. According to his complaint, he had left his backpack in a compartment on the seat he occupied, realizing it was missing when preparing to change trains.

Given this worrying event, the Regional Transportation Security Service has initiated investigations to clarify what happened and recover the stolen information, although at the moment no new information about the case has been released.