You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Reference image of a crime scene.
Reference image of a crime scene.
The paramedic was shot while trying to help an officer, a newspaper reported.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Two police officers and a paramedic were shot this Sunday while responding to a call in Burnsville, Minnesota, local media reported.
(Also read: She is from Florida, she went to live in Europe and today she is missing; they demand justice)
The paramedic was shot while trying to help an officer, the newspaper reported.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune, citing local officials, reported that a third police officer was injured.
A source told St. Paul Pioneer Press that police were called to a residence for a domestic incident when gunshots were heard.
The local CBS station posted a photo of a SWAT vehicle with several bullet holes in the windshield.
Please pray for family and friends of the two Burnsville (Minnesota) police officers and medic killed this morning 🙏🏼🙏🏼
And for the officers still on scene; for their safety 🙏🏼🙏🏼
No words other than…pray pic.twitter.com/gpom3WQYbZ
— Glendale Arizona FOP Lodge 12 (@GlendaleFOP12) February 18, 2024
Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a social media post that three officers were shot while “doing their job. They were protecting our community.”
(Also read: Curfew extended in migrant shelters in New York: what the restriction will be like)
She said she and her husband were praying for the victims, their families “and the Burnsville Police Department this morning.”
ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN
INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#USA #police #officers #doctor #killed #shooting #Burnsville #Minnesota
Leave a Reply