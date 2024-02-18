Two police officers and a paramedic were shot this Sunday while responding to a call in Burnsville, Minnesota, local media reported.

The paramedic was shot while trying to help an officer, the newspaper reported.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune, citing local officials, reported that a third police officer was injured.

A source told St. Paul Pioneer Press that police were called to a residence for a domestic incident when gunshots were heard.

The local CBS station posted a photo of a SWAT vehicle with several bullet holes in the windshield.

Please pray for family and friends of the two Burnsville (Minnesota) police officers and medic killed this morning 🙏🏼🙏🏼 And for the officers still on scene; for their safety 🙏🏼🙏🏼 No words other than…pray pic.twitter.com/gpom3WQYbZ — Glendale Arizona FOP Lodge 12 (@GlendaleFOP12) February 18, 2024

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a social media post that three officers were shot while “doing their job. They were protecting our community.”

She said she and her husband were praying for the victims, their families “and the Burnsville Police Department this morning.”

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL