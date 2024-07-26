TASS: Former Deputy Defense Minister Bulgakov Asked Not to Send Him to Pretrial Detention Center

Former Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov asked the court not to send him to a pretrial detention center, but to release him on bail or under house arrest. Details of the court hearing are provided by TASS.

As a source in law enforcement agencies told the agency, the court found the arguments of Bulgakov’s defense and the general himself to be insufficiently convincing.