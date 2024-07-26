The Azzurri are chasing medals for Italy today, Saturday 27 July 2024, at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The very rich program includes the assignment of the first titles, with the Azzurri competing in almost all sports.

In the busy calendar of appointmentsChiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi light up the day in the dives in the final of the three-meter synchronized springboard. The spotlight is on cycling: Elisa Longo Borghini, Alberto Bettiol and Filippo Ganna chasing glory in the road cycling time trials. Fencing begins and Italy aims for the podium with the women’s épée (with Rossella Fiamingo, Alberta Santuccio and Giulia Rizzi) and the men’s sabre (with Luca Curatoli, Luigi Samele and Michele Gallo). In judo, we start with the -60 kg and -48 kg categories: on the tatami Andrea Carlino and Assunta Scutto.

Barbara Gambaro and Danilo Dennis Sollazzo will try to get a spot in the final in the mixed rifle team. In the evening, swimming will be cheered on: Marco De Tullio and Matteo Lamberti will dream of the 400-meter freestyle final, with eyes on the two Italian 4×100-meter freestyle relay teams.

The finals, the times and the Azzurri competing

10.30 – Shooting: 10m rifle mixed team final (Italy in qualifications with Barbara Gambaro and Danilo Dennis Sollazzo)

11 – Diving: women’s 3m synchronized springboard final (Chiara Pellacani/Elena Bertocchi)

2.30pm – Cycling: women’s individual time trial (Elisa Longo Borghini)

16 – Judo: finals -48 kg women (Assunta Scutto competing from the eighth finals)

16 – Judo: finals -60 kg men (Andrea Carlino competing from 16th)

16.32 – Cycling: Men’s individual time trial (Alberto Bettiol, Filippo Ganna)

17 – Skateboard: men’s street final

19 – Rugby 7s: bronze final

19 – Rugby 7s: gold final

20.40 – Fencing: women’s epee bronze final (Italy competing from the 16th with Giulia Rizzi, Rossella Fiamingo, Alberta Santuccio)

20.42 – Swimming: men’s 400 final (in the heats Marco De Tullio, Matteo Lamberti)

20.52 – Swimming: women’s 400 final

21.05 – Fencing: bronze final men’s sabre (Italy competing from the 16th with Luigi Samele, Michele Gallo, Luca Curatoli)

9.30pm – Fencing: women’s epee gold final (Italy competing from the 16th with Giulia Rizzi, Rossella Fiamingo, Alberta Santuccio)

21.34 – Swimming: women’s 4×100 freestyle final (Italy in heats)

21.44 – Swimming: 4x100m freestyle men’s final (Italy in heats)

9.55pm – Fencing: men’s sabre gold final (Italy competing from the 16th place with Luigi Samele, Michele Gallo, Luca Curatoli).