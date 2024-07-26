Minister of Justice Chuichenko proposed reforming the notary profession

Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuichenko presented a draft of a new version of the law “On Notaries”, which will strengthen the role of the state in controlling the activities of notaries. He said this told at a meeting of the Presidium of the Council of Legislators in the Federation Council.

The department proposed introducing a unified inspection of professional activities and office work rules by special commissions.

The ministry also intends to increase the requirements for notaries. In particular, they will have to have a legal education according to the formula “bachelor’s degree plus master’s degree” or complete a specialist degree.

In addition, it is planned to change the system of admission to the profession by creating unified state qualification commissions that will be responsible for the procedure – from internships to competitions.

Chuichenko also stated the need to change the procedure for setting tariffs for notarial activities. “We believe that the maximum tariffs for all types of notarial actions should be set by the state,” he said.

