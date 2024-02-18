Home page politics

According to a media report, Alexei Navalny's body is said to be in a hospital in Salekhard. According to a paramedic, this was unusual.

Salekhard – Many are mourning the death of the Russian government critic who died on Friday (February 16). Alexei Navalny. A few weeks ago he was transferred to the prison camp in Charp in northern Russia. The opposition politician died in the polar region, as Navalny's team has now confirmed. Navalny's relatives are said to still not have had access to his bodies. According to a media report, his body is said to be in a district hospital in Salekhard, northern Siberia. The body is also said to have bruises and bruises.

Death of Alexei Navalny: Body is said to be in the hospital – paramedic reports bruises

Navalny's body is said to have been taken to the city of Labytnangi after his death, according to a source from the Kremlin-critical portal Novaya Gazeta Europe should have said. Later that evening, Navalny's body was said to have been delivered to the Salekhard district hospital. However, Navalny's mother and a lawyer were unable to find the Kremlin critic's body in the Salekhard morgue.

Commemoration of the late Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny.

A paramedic told the newspaper that bringing people who died in the prison camp to the district hospital was an unusual process. The dead from the penal colony would usually be immediately taken to the coroner's office.

Alexei Navalny is dead: an autopsy of the body is still pending

“They took him to the morgue,” the paramedic said. Two police officers are said to have been keeping watch in front of the hall. According to the report, an autopsy will be carried out Novaya Gazeta Europa did not take place until Saturday (February 17th). “Some said they had an order out Moscow “We were told to wait for specialists from the capital, while others claimed that the doctors themselves refused to perform an autopsy,” the emergency services employee told the newspaper.

After Navalny's death: corpse has bruises and bruises – paramedic reports

According to the report, Navalny's body had bruises that appeared while he was still alive. As the paramedic continued, the bruises were said to have been caused not by blows, but by cramps. However, the paramedic was only informed about the condition of Navalny's body; he had not seen it. He also reported a bruise on his chest that suggested resuscitation efforts. He suspects that attempts were made to revive Navalny after his collapse.

People around the world are mourning the 47-year-old's life. His wife posted a picture of herself and her husband on Instagram with the caption: “I love you.” It is still unclear how the death occurred Vladimir Putin's biggest critic has come. Meanwhile, the Kremlin is spreading its own theory and blames the West for Navalny's death. (vk)