James scored 19 (!) of his 34 points in the final quarter, and despite being 21 points behind (77:98), the Lakers still turned the game around. “The game isn’t over until double zero appears on the scoreboard,” said James after the greatest final quarter comeback of his NBA career, which has now spanned two decades. With now 32 wins and 28 defeats, the Lakers still have to worry about the play-off places, while the Clippers remain in fourth place in the West with 37 wins.