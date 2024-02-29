Basketball: Birthday boy Doncic with triple double – brilliant comeback in the Los Angeles derby
Another victory for the Dallas Mavericks: Led by superstar Luka Doncic, the Texans won 136:125 against the Toronto Raptors and underlined their play-off ambitions with success number 34 in the current NBA season. While national player Maxi Kleber did not play for the Mavs, who had recently lost twice, Doncic shone with a triple double on his 25th birthday.
World champion Daniel Theis, however, narrowly missed out on a victory. With his Los Angeles Clippers, the German center (nine points) was still leading by 19 points before the last quarter, before the Los Angeles Lakers led by basketball icon LeBron James overtook them with a brilliant comeback. The 39-year-old once again became the man of the evening.
James scored 19 (!) of his 34 points in the final quarter, and despite being 21 points behind (77:98), the Lakers still turned the game around. “The game isn’t over until double zero appears on the scoreboard,” said James after the greatest final quarter comeback of his NBA career, which has now spanned two decades. With now 32 wins and 28 defeats, the Lakers still have to worry about the play-off places, while the Clippers remain in fourth place in the West with 37 wins.
Meanwhile, Doncic was the top scorer in the Dallas game with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists. Kyrie Irving recorded 29 points. The Mavericks laid the foundation for the victory with a strong third quarter, which they won 40:25 after a narrow halftime deficit. The Doncic team is still in eighth place in the Western Conference, with 34 wins compared to 25 defeats.
Ice hockey: Even without Draisaitl's goal: Oilers celebrate comeback victory
Strong comeback by the Edmonton Oilers: The team around Germany's ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl celebrated a 3-2 win against the St. Louis Blues in the NHL and was not deterred by an early 0-2 deficit. After two goals from Zach Hyman, striker Connor McDavid became the match winner with his winning goal in overtime.
Draisaitl, who recently scored his 29th goal of the season, came away empty-handed this time. The national striker shot at goal three times, but failed to score. The Cologne player is preparing to break the 30-goal mark for the sixth time in a row in the main round. After their 35th win in their 57th game of the season, the Oilers are third in the Pacific Division with 72 points and are on course for the play-offs.
