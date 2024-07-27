From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/26/2024 – 21:42

To celebrate the bank’s 100th anniversary and the 40th anniversary of Rock in Rio, Itaú announced a promotion that will give tickets to five customers to attend the Brazilian editions of the festival for the next 100 years.

The “Rock in Rio Forever” promotion is valid for all bank customers, but those who are in Itaú Uniclass have up to three times the chance of winning. The promotion will also offer prizes for this year’s edition, such as exclusive experiences, tickets to the VIP area and pairs of tickets to the pitch on Brazil Day.

“We want our customers to be with us as we celebrate Itaú’s 100th anniversary with an unforgettable experience at the world’s largest music and entertainment festival. We invite music lovers to be with us at this moment,” explained Eduardo Tracanella, CMO of Itaú Unibanco.

To participate, you must register on the campaign website (https://rockinrioforever.itau.com.br/) starting on July 25th. The campaign ends on September 22nd and the results will be announced over the months at the same link.

To guarantee access to tickets for the next editions, you need to accumulate lucky numbers for the final draw. For every R$150 in purchases made with Itaú debit or credit cards, you will be able to get a lucky number and a coupon for the virtual game. Prizes will be announced every week, such as 100 pairs of tickets for the Dia Brasil pitch, 20 pairs for the VIP area and 10 pairs for the Uniclass Combo, which will give you tickets for the VIP area, airfare, accommodation and exclusive transfers.