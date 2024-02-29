If things continue like this, videos will soon appear of outraged TikTokkies discovering that when you press the right pedal, a car moves. For example, not too long ago we saw a 'life hack' against poor visibility through the windows. The life hack in question? Clean the windows with soapy water. This trick with the interior mirror also fits into this list of shocking discoveries.

We do not want to place the blame on young drivers, but rather on driving schools who have apparently forgotten to explain a few basic functions of a car. In the TikTok video below you can see how someone discovers that there is a 'lip' under the interior mirror that allows you to tilt the mirror to dim it. Particularly useful if someone is driving behind you with bright lights.

Especially with the increasingly brighter car lighting, the standard function of the interior mirror sounds like something necessary to know. The TikTok received almost 1,000 comments, mostly from people who were blown away by the innovation. More than 270,000 people saw the video. So no general knowledge among this generation.

In defense of these people who didn't know the basic function, not all mirrors have such a tab. Some interior mirrors dim automatically. Even more modern is the interior mirror from the Toyota Highlander that you see above. By folding the tab up, the mirror changes into a screen that shows the image of the camera to the rear.