The US Republicans are blocking a billion-dollar aid package for Ukraine and Israel. This decision is met with rejoicing in Moscow.

US Republicans, who are part of the opposition, have temporarily blocked a financial support package for Israel and Ukraine worth billions. On Wednesday (December 7, local time), the Conservatives rejected the package, which totals $106 billion (around 98 billion euros), in a Senate vote. The background to this decision is a dispute over immigration policy and securing the US-Mexico border. Since the summer, total Western military aid has fallen significantly, according to a research institute.

This development was greeted with enthusiasm in Moscow. Evgeny Popov, a Russian politician, journalist and Duma deputy, said on state television’s “60 Minutes” broadcast on Wednesday that Ukraine was now in “agony” and “difficult to imagine a greater humiliation.”

Russian state TV predicts Biden’s downfall

Vladimir Solovyov, a leading Kremlin propagandist and Putin confidant, joyfully declared on his morning show last Wednesday: “[Janet] Yellen shouted, ‘Don’t you dare!’ Joe Biden shouted, ‘Don’t you dare!’, but the Republicans said: Go to hell! We will become your Khokhols [Schimpfwort der Russen für Ukrainer] Don’t give money.” The post was titled “Nobody needs Ukraine anymore – especially not the United States.” Dmitri Drobnitzky, Russian America analyst, concluded in the same broadcast: “The downfall of Ukraine means the downfall of Biden! Two birds with one stone!”.

Dmitry Abzalov, president of the Center for Strategic Communications, predicted during his appearance on “60 Minutes” that the Ukraine funding failure would spell Biden’s political end. The presenter Olga Skabeeva added: “We will not feel sorry for him! On the contrary, we are ready to hammer in the final nails!” and added with a satisfied smile: “Well done, Republicans! They remain steadfast! That’s good for us.”

Russians are losing interest in war

Roman Golovanov, another presenter on state television, pointed out that “this will be a big revelation for other countries. It is even more dangerous to be a friend of the United States than its enemy. In the end they will abandon you and leave nothing but scorched earth on your territory.”

Solovyov noted on Wednesday: “We have lived in peace for too long, and now we must get used to living in war. I am observing with great interest the negative growth of my Telegram channel, which means that the number of followers is declining sharply. Well, that’s life.” Solovyov had previously complained that Russians were losing interest in Putin’s war every day.

Anticipation of a possible Trump presidency

As satisfied as Putin’s propagandists are with the Republicans in the USA, they firmly believe that Donald Trump could do even better. The Kremlin mouthpieces have made no secret of their desire to see Trump return to the White House.

There is open speculation that if Trump wins, he will bring not only Ukraine but also Israel into the abyss. He explained that he no longer needed to prove to his evangelical base that he was a pro-Israel president. Drobnitsky said on his show: “Trump has already given them everything he could: the Golan Heights, Jerusalem and everything else. He has already paid them in full. Now he doesn’t owe them anything.”

The news from the US comes at a time when Russia is struggling with internal problems and its invasion is not progressing as quickly as experts expected. The population is war-weary, but for understandable reasons hesitates to express this openly. Many remain silent out of fear of arrest or other persecution. Instead, they express their discontent by simply ignoring daily war reporting and propaganda.

