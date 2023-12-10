Abnormally cold weather is also expected in the Trans-Baikal Territory. From December 10 to 17, the temperature will be 7 degrees below the climate norm, the regional department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on December 10.

“According to the Federal State Budgetary Institution “Trans-Baikal Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring”, between December 10 and 17, abnormally cold weather is expected in places across the Trans-Baikal Territory with an average daily temperature below the climate norm by 7 degrees or more,” the department reports.

It is recommended to dress appropriately for the weather, and motorists are advised to have a charged phone, extra fuel and warm clothes.

A cyclone is also approaching the shores of Kamchatka, due to which a blizzard and strong winds are expected on December 11 in a number of regions of the region. This was reported on December 10 on website regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

“The Sea of ​​Okhotsk cyclone is approaching the shores of Kamchatka <...> in the first half of the night of December 11, heavy wet snow, blizzards, and wet snow sticking to wires are expected in the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky urban district, Ust-Bolsheretsky, Elizovsky and in the south of the Milkovsky municipal districts. Wind speeds can reach 18–23 m/s, in coastal areas – 25–30 m/s,” the statement says.

In addition, heavy wet snow and blizzards are also predicted in the Aleutian municipal district and the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal region. Wind speed can reach 25–30 m/s. Experts warn of possible disruptions in the energy supply system, possible failures of roofs and building cladding, as well as the fall of large-format structures and trees.

Earlier, on December 9, the head office of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in the capital warned that abnormal frosts were expected in Moscow on Sunday and Monday, December 10 and 11. Residents and guests of the city are encouraged to dress warmly and not expose their faces, fingers and ankles on the street.