The Simon Wiesenthal Center (CSW), an international Jewish human rights organization, criticized this Wednesday (21) the positions of Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia and Chile on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The CSW condemned the statements made by the presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; from Bolivia, Luis Arce; and from Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who compared Israel's offensive against Hamas in Gaza to the Holocaust, the genocide of six million Jews by the Nazis during World War II, perpetrated by Adolf Hitler's regime.

For the CSW, Lula escalated the diplomatic conflict he generated by accusing Israel of “genocide” and stating that “what is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people did not happen at any time in history, except when Hitler decided to kill the Jews” .

The organization considered that Israel declared Lula persona non grata until he retracts or apologizes, but the Brazilian president decided to recall the ambassador to Israel and summon the Israeli ambassador to Brasília to demand explanations.

The CSW also rejected the fact that the presidents of Colombia and Bolivia expressed their solidarity with Lula in his accusation against Israel.

“It is impressive that they seek a magical solution to the conflict through the cessation of Israel’s actions,” said the organization.

“If they were sincere in their intentions, they should be advocating with all their might the surrender of Hamas, the return of the hostages and the establishment of secure borders. With their never innocent statements, they demonstrate that they do not care at all about the Palestinian people. They only care about attacking Israel and making friends with Iran,” said CSW director for Latin America, Ariel Gelblung, in a statement.

The CSW also expressed irritation with the fact that the Chilean representative at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Ximena Fuentes, accused Israel of “systematic violation of international law” as a State policy, by perpetuating the conflict and maintaining a constant occupation of Palestine, preventing a two-state solution.

“If Fuentes could review the times that Israel proposed peace plans respecting the two-state solution and that each of them was rejected by its counterpart, he would turn around and travel back to Santiago. In fact, there is no peace proposal implicit in his presentation nor an indication of who would be a valid interlocutor for a dialogue with Israel,” Gelblung concluded in the statement.

Israel declared war on the terrorist group Hamas after it carried out a brutal attack on Israeli soil that left around 1,200 dead and 250 kidnapped, 130 of whom remain trapped in the Palestinian enclave. The Israeli offensive aims to eliminate Hamas and rescue the hostages still in Gaza. (With EFE Agency)