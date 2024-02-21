The team led by the Portuguese, Cristiano Ronaldo, has just played the second leg of the AFC Champions League, which they already beat in the first leg thanks to a goal from him. Now, he closed the play with a score of 2-0 in his favor to advance to the next round.
After that, several league days await that they will have to face in the best possible way to be able to return to first position.
Below we leave you with the schedule of the next five Al Nassr games:
Cristiano Ronaldo's men will travel to face Al Shabab on the twentieth round of the Saudi league championship. Al Nassr wants to remain at the top of the table and will face a mid-table club.
Last team in the Saudi Pro League classification. This match will be a formality for the Talisca team among others, who in order to climb back to the first position in the table, will have to win simple matches like this one. Leaving points would be a surprise for everyone.
The anticipated clash between Al Nassr and Al Raed promises excitement in the Saudi league. Al Nassr, eager to maintain his position at the top of the table, faces a challenging Al Raed, determined to move up the standings. Fans expect a confrontation full of intensity and memorable moments.
Cristiano's team will have an exciting match on this twenty-third round of the league, as they are second and third in the league. Al-Nassr is 9 points ahead of its rivals, but playing as a visitor can take its toll more than it should.
And to finish these five games, Al-Nassr will have a calmer confrontation apparently flying to the bottom of the standings to face what is currently the third-to-last team in the standings. Al-Ta'ee has gotten 1 point from the last 15 so it does not seem to be an overly difficult opponent for this Al-Nassr.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
AL-Shabab
|
February 25
|
18:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
|
Al-Hazm
|
February 29
|
18:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
|
Al-Raed
|
7 of March
|
18:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
|
Al-Ahli Saudi
|
March, 15th
|
20:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
|
Al-Ta'ee
|
April 4
|
To define
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
