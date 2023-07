How did you feel about the content of this article?

The leader of the Wagner group during a video released in June, in which he announced the capture of Rostov, a city in southern Russia. | Photo: Reproduction/EFE/Telegram Yevgeny Prigozhin

The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has not appeared publicly since his failed mutiny in June against the Russian government. The latest statements by the leader of the paramilitary group were given through messages posted on Telegram. Due to this disappearance, some military representatives from different countries began to launch hypotheses about what might have happened to him.

One of them is four-star American general Robert Abrams. He is one of those who believe that Prigozhin suffered severe punishment from the government of Vladimir Putin. For the military, Wagner’s boss may “be dead or arrested”.

“My personal assessment is that I doubt we will see Prigozhin publicly again,” the general said in an interview with the American broadcaster. ABC News.

The general stated that if Prigozhin is still alive, he is most likely in hiding or in a Gulag (place of forced labor where the Soviets condemned their opponents).

Abrams also cast doubt on the meeting that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured took place on the last day of June between President Putin, Prigozhin and Wagner soldiers. For him, the Russian government is trying to manipulate the events that occurred after the riot to carry out damage control and is hiding the real whereabouts and situation of the leader of the mercenary group.

“I would be surprised if we actually saw living evidence that Putin met with Prigozhin, and I think it’s highly staged,” he noted.