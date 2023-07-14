As we can see in the video below, players will really be spoiled for choice in terms of size, materials used, shape, arsenal and, as we learn from the tweet, we will also be able to choose how to baptize them. In short, those who want to create the spaceship of their dreams will probably spend many hours inside the space workshops.

There are still several weeks until the launch of Starfield in stores and to keep the attention of the players, the official Twitter profile of the Bethesda space RPG has published a short clip of gameplay which offers us a taste of the great freedom offered with regards to spaceship customization .

Starfield and spaceships: not just aesthetic choices

A detail that we can notice from the clip is theinterface with various parameters to the left of the screen, which will certainly have a more or less profound impact on the dynamics of the game.

In fact, depending on the components chosen, values ​​such as the power of the engines, the strength of the shields, the maximum capacity of passengers, cargo and fuel will be influenced, as well as obviously the price at which we will be able to resell the spaceship.

As we know during our raids in the Starfield universe, in addition to being able to create our own ship, if we want we can steal other spacecraft, which we suppose we can later resell for a profit.

We will certainly know more at the launch of Starfield, which we remind you is set for September 6, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass.