United States and the United Kingdom This Monday they bombed several positions of the Yemen Houthi rebelsin what represents the second joint operation of the two nations against that group, reported the Pentagon it's a statement.

The operation had as one of its main objectives the destruction of one of the underground warehouses where the Houthis keep some of the missiles.s that they use against ships in the Red Sea.

The bombings also targeted other Houthi positions used for aerial surveillance, the official said. Pentagon.

In total, the operation resulted in the destruction of eight targets. The statement did not report any deaths in the operation.

The United States and the United Kingdom carried out the attacks with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, their respective governments said in a statement.

Just this Monday, American President Joe Biden spoke by phone with the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, on various topics, including security in the Red Sea, the White House reported in a statement.

The new attack comes ten days after the United States and the United Kingdom launched a first joint attack against 60 targets in Yemen linked to the Houthis, in what was the first major act of retaliation against the insurgents for the attacks at sea Red.

Houthi fighters brandish their weapons during a protest following Friday's attacks.

Since that first joint attack occurred, the United States has launched several separate attacks against the Houthis, many of them against missiles that, according to Washington, posed an imminent threat to ships in the Red Sea.

The Houthis, an Iran-backed militia that controls large areas in Yemen, have carried out numerous attacks in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait against ships they say are linked to or headed toward Israel.

The Houthis claim that their attacks are retaliation for the offensive that Israel launched on the Gaza Strip after the attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

The violence has stoked fears that the war in Gaza, where 25,000 people have already died, will escalate into a regional war.

Furthermore, these Houthi attacks could have a great impact on the world economy because almost 15% of global maritime trade flows through the Red Sea.

On the diplomatic front, last week the United States attempted to cut off the Houthis' funding streams by designating them as “terrorists,” an action the group considered an “honor.”

The Houthis are part of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” orchestrated by Iran to expand its influence in the Middle East.

EFE