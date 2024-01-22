Norman Jewison, Canadian film director, died this Monday at the age of 97, according to publicist Jeff Sanderson. The author of works that marked an era such as Fiddler on the Roof (1971) or Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) debuted with Single in trouble (1962), but his first big success came with In the heat of the night (1967), a film between thriller and the cinema denounces.

In Fiddler on the Roof He mixed the musical and the sense of humor of Jewish people in Ukraine. In 1975, she directed the musical Rollerball and in 1981 he was decorated as an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Throughout his long career, Jewison combined light entertainment with topical films, which he also mixed with deeply personal sentiment. When he was finishing his military service in the Canadian Navy during World War II, he hitchhiked through the American South and got an up-close look at racial segregation. In his autobiography This terrible business has been good to me, sHe noted that racism and injustice became his most common themes. In fact, Jewison participated in human rights marches and met Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King.

Kathryn Bigelow poses with Norman Jewison (R) in Los Angeles in 2013. Phil McCarten (REUTERS)

“Every time a movie deals with racism, many Americans feel uncomfortable,” he wrote. “However, you have to face it. We have to deal with prejudice and injustice or we will never understand what good and evil, right and wrong are; We need to feel how the other person feels.”

Starting in the eighties, he directed projects such as Agnes of God, Moon spell, who gave an Oscar to Cher, or Hurricane Carter. Jewison's career also includes titles such as The Thomas Crown case and those mentioned Fiddler on the Roof, Jesus Christ Superstar either Moonstruck, which earned him a quadruple Oscar nomination between 1972 and 1988.

Jewison was nominated three other times: for best film for The story of a soldier (1985) and by What are the Russians coming (1967), in addition to best director for In the heat of the night (1968), a film that won the Oscar for best picture. In total, his films received 46 nominations and 12 Oscars. He came to Hollywood in the 1960s, after having triumphed on British, Canadian and American television, as the magazine recalled this past Monday. Variety.

In the world of television he was executive producer of Judy Garland's weekly variety show The Judy Garland Show In 1999 he also won the Irving Thalberg Award from the American Academy. “The only thing I really regret about winning this prize is that it is not like the Nobel or the Pulitzer. It doesn’t include money,” he joked in his acceptance speech.

