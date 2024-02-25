Kuleba is optimistic about Ukraine's European path. “Two years ago I could not have imagined that in 2024 there would be so many reasons to be proud of being European,” said Kuleba on Saturday during a joint appearance with Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) at the Palanca border crossing between Moldova and Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytrois optimistic about Ukraine's European path. “Two years ago I could not have imagined that in 2024 there would be so many reasons to be proud of being European,” said Kuleba on Saturday during a joint appearance with Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) at the Palanca border crossing between Moldova and Ukraine. Baerbock said it could be a “day of joy” because you could see the European flag at the border crossing. “Over the past two years we have walked this European path together.”

From the border the two drove together in a column to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa on the Black Sea. The EU decided in mid-December to start accession negotiations with the government in Kiev. However, it will probably be many years before Ukraine can actually join the confederation of states.

Kuleba said Ukraine and Europe have walked a common path in the past two years since the start of the war. Ukraine is being supplied with weapons and is on its way to the European Union. Europe has asserted itself as a strong actor that makes “ambitious historical decisions”. “History is being written right now”said Kuleba.

On February 24, 2022, he returned from the United Nations in New York to Ukraine via Poland and was “completely alone”.said Kuleba. There were thousands of cars on the Ukrainian side of the Polish border and people were trying to leave Ukraine. “My car was the only one that drove into Ukraine.” There was great uncertainty at the time. Some people advised him not to return to Ukraine “because no one believed that Ukraine would survive.”

Now, exactly two years later to the day, he returned from New York to Ukraine – at a different border, but with a friend “who represents the entire coalition that stands on Ukraine's side,” Kuleba told Blick on Baerbock. “It’s very symbolic. Ukraine is not alone.”