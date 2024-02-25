Schlein: “Cannabis is legal in Italy too”

“Let's fight for equal marriage and for the legalization of cannabis, which was also approved in Germany yesterday.” Thus Elly Schlein speaking at the 'United States of Europe' convention. To be carried forward “with the right arguments to combat the organized crime chain that profits from us”. As La Stampa points out, “music to the ears of Emma Bonino and Riccardo Magi, organizers of the convention “For the United States of Europe”, protagonists of the historic commitment of the radicals for a modification of the law on drugs with a view to decriminalization”.

Beppe Grillo also agrees. “The German parliament has approved the legalization of cannabis and its cultivation for recreational use. And we're watching,” he wrote on X. But not everyone agrees.

“I have some doubts about whether cannabis should be legalized.”, Secretary Antonio Tajani said from the stage of the Forza Italia congress, replying to PD secretary Elly Schlein. Among other things, he added the blue, “I have never smoked a joint in my life”.

The green light – controlled by various restrictions – to cannabis for recreational use in Germany does not convince the National Federation of Italian Medical Associations (Fnomceo). “If it were up to the doctors, we would avoid it. Just as we would avoid the use of cigarettes. In terms of health, our point of view is simple: we must protect it. Then obviously the decisions concern politics. There is no judgment on liberalization, but the reminder is that we still need to pay close attention to consumption.” Thus to Adnkronos Salute the president of Fnomceo Filippo Anelli, after the approval of the new German law which initiates a partial liberalization of cannabis starting from April 1st.

“For us doctors, as for our German colleagues – underlines Anelli – the use of cannabis outside of therapeutic indications, for analgesic purposes, is not desirable. There is no doubt that consumption can create a series of problems and dependencies , albeit limited compared to other substances, which are also forms of disease. Doctors obviously have a concern in this sense. The issue, however, also represents a civil debate, it is not just a health problem. But from our point of view given the concern is that illnesses will increase. If this were avoidable, much would be gained.”

In this field, in any case, “the decisions, I repeat – Anelli insists – concern politics: the common desire for coexistence which leads to having different priorities compared to ours which are of maximum health protection. We who do this work, as with cigarettes, we say that we need to be careful with cannabis. It should not be consumed