Since last February 4, the questions and the uncertainty of the world by the strange flying objects that have been shot down.

The first unidentified object, which they called an alleged spy balloon and which was recorded on February 4, was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, in the United States. However, on Friday, February 10, the same event was repeated and another object was shot down in Alaska. On Saturday and Sunday, the third and fourth devices were shot down in Canada and Michigan, respectively.

For now, the size or who owns the artifacts is unknown. However, many say they would be ‘UFOs’. Given the growing rumors and debates, several Internet users have managed to capture the flying objects with their cameras and cell phones.

Photojournalist Gustavo Yañez shared some photos on Facebook. According to the pictures, the object was small and saucer-shaped.

“Today at 9:05 p.m., in the city of Salta, I took two photos of an airplane. In one everything looks normal, but in the other there is something. In the photo you can see that other object, if I enlarge it an outline is seen as white”, he wrote in the description.

And he added: “In the black photo you can see the shape of the plane and of that object that disappeared in the second photo, since there are only seconds of difference between the two photos.”

(Keep reading: ‘The aliens have an agenda and they won’t come in peace’: UFO expert.)

Netizens in other parts of the world also shared their videos and photos. Even the Commission for the Reception and Investigation of Complaints of Unidentified Flying Objects (Cridovni) of Uruguay received complaints of an object with flashing red lights, another feature of such objects.

In the face of the strange cases, the high command of different nations have spoken out because many people fear for their safety, as citizens assure that it would be UFOs.

However, the US clarified that there are no indications of aliens in the downed objectsbut do not rule out the possibility. The United Kingdom, for its part, is on alert.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

Alert for alleged UFO sighting in Uruguay

They report the appearance of a ‘UFO’ that scared the fans in the middle of a soccer match

US government investigates more than 500 UFO sightings